Turkey detains three PKK members

Ankara, Oct 23 Turkey National Intelligence Organization has detained three members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), local media reported.

Zeynep Taskiran and Zubeyde Taskiran, allegedly key members of the group's European structure, were detained in Istanbul, while Hatin Sahbaz, the third PKK member, was arrested in northwestern Balikesir province on Tuesday, reports Xinhua quoting the semi-official Anadolu Agency.

It added that the three individuals, who were siblings, were detained in joint operations conducted by the Turkish intelligence and the police without specifying the time frame of the operations.

Zeynep Taskiran, who allegedly took part in anti-Turkey protests and events organised by the PKK's France branch, was a former member of the group's rural forces.

After obtaining German citizenship, she adopted the name Denise Taskiran and continued her involvement with the group, according to Anadolu.

Meanwhile, Sahbaz allegedly engaged in PKK's propaganda activities in Germany's Cologne and Paris, the capital of France, the report noted.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor