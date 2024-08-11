Turkey Lifts Instagram Ban After Agreement on Compliance with Local Laws

Turkey on Saturday restored users' access to the social media platform Instagram after a temporary ban that began on August 2. The country's Information and Communication Technology Authority had imposed the ban without providing specific reasons at the time. However, government officials later clarified that the restriction was due to Instagram's failure to comply with Turkish laws.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced the restoration of access in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter). He stated that during discussions with Instagram officials, the social media giant assured the Turkish government that it would comply with the country's legal requirements, particularly in relation to content associated with criminal activities.

"In talks with Instagram officials, we were assured that our requests, especially those related to criminal activities, would be accepted. We were promised collaboration on measures to censor users where necessary," Uraloglu said.

He also shared a video on 'X,' emphasizing that Instagram would ensure compliance with Turkish law and respond swiftly and effectively to any legal violations. The minister noted that Instagram would ban accounts linked to "terrorist" organizations and remove any content promoting the agendas of such groups, including the PKK, PYD, and FETÖ.

The PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) is a banned organization that has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey, aiming to establish an autonomous region in the country's southeast. The PYD, a Syrian Kurdish political organization, is regarded by Turkish authorities as an extension of the PKK. FETÖ is an organization led by Fethullah Gulen, a former ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who the Turkish government blames for the failed coup attempt in 2016.

Instagram is widely popular in Turkey, with over 57 million users. The Electronic Commerce Operators Association estimates that an average of 930 million liras worth of products are sold daily on Instagram and other social media platforms in the country.