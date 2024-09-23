Turkey: One police officer killed in gunfire exchange in Istanbul

Istanbul, Sep 23 One police officer was shot dead, and three people, including the attacker, were injured in a gunfire exchange on Monday, local media reported.

The incident occurred in the Umraniye district of Istanbul when a suspect, caught by the police for motorcycle theft, opened fire, reports Xinhua, quoting the state-run TRT broadcaster.

While being apprehended, the suspect seized one of the police officer's weapons and began shooting, according to the report.

Following the exchange of fire, a female police officer was killed, while another police officer, the suspect, and a civilian were injured, it said.

The 19-year-old attacker had 26 criminal records for various offences, the media reports suggested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor