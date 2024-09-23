Turkey: One police officer killed in gunfire exchange in Istanbul
By IANS | Published: September 23, 2024 04:58 PM2024-09-23T16:58:19+5:302024-09-23T17:00:13+5:30
Istanbul, Sep 23 One police officer was shot dead, and three people, including the attacker, were injured in ...
Istanbul, Sep 23 One police officer was shot dead, and three people, including the attacker, were injured in a gunfire exchange on Monday, local media reported.
The incident occurred in the Umraniye district of Istanbul when a suspect, caught by the police for motorcycle theft, opened fire, reports Xinhua, quoting the state-run TRT broadcaster.
While being apprehended, the suspect seized one of the police officer's weapons and began shooting, according to the report.
Following the exchange of fire, a female police officer was killed, while another police officer, the suspect, and a civilian were injured, it said.
The 19-year-old attacker had 26 criminal records for various offences, the media reports suggested.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app