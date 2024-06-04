Turkey Plane Crash: Two Dead As Military Aircraft Crashes in Kayseri (Watch Video)

A Turkish military training aircraft tragically crashed in the central province of Kayseri on Tuesday, resulting in the loss of two soldiers, according to the defense ministry.

The SF-260 D training plane had departed from an air base in Kayseri with two pilots on board for training purposes when it crashed under unknown circumstances, the ministry stated.

Following the crash, emergency response teams were immediately sent to the site and unfortunately confirmed that both pilots had lost their lives in the tragic accident, as reported by the ministry.