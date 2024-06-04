Turkey Plane Crash: Two Dead As Military Aircraft Crashes in Kayseri (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2024 02:08 PM2024-06-04T14:08:15+5:302024-06-04T14:09:55+5:30
A Turkish military training aircraft tragically crashed in the central province of Kayseri on Tuesday, resulting in the loss of two soldiers, according to the defense ministry.
The SF-260 D training plane had departed from an air base in Kayseri with two pilots on board for training purposes when it crashed under unknown circumstances, the ministry stated.
Watch Video:
BREAKING - Military training aircraft crashes in Turkey, kills two: ministry— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 4, 2024
pic.twitter.com/LRZXqlIe1a
Following the crash, emergency response teams were immediately sent to the site and unfortunately confirmed that both pilots had lost their lives in the tragic accident, as reported by the ministry.