Turkey recalls envoy to Tel Aviv, Israel accuse Erdogan of siding with Hamas

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 5 : The Israeli Foreign Ministry has criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his stance in the raging war between Israel and Hamas, following Turkey's announcement of the recall of its ambassador to Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

The ministry accused Erdogan of aligning with the Gaza-based terror group, Hamas.

In a statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry defended Israel's military operations in Gaza as a "war of self-defence" and described Hamas as "the true enemy of the Palestinian people."

Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey has "crossed out" Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and will strive to bring Israel before the International Criminal Court for its actions in Gaza, CNN reported, citing Turkish state media outlet Anadolu.

Erdogan has been an outspoken critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, accusing Israel of exceeding its right to self-defence and characterising its actions as "oppression," "atrocity," and "massacre."

Furthermore, Erdogan expressed his commitment to bringing Israel before the ICC for alleged human rights violations and war crimes committed in Gaza. He announced Turkey's support for initiatives aimed at holding Israel accountable for these actions. He said, "Our relevant authorities, especially our Foreign Ministry, will carry out this work," CNN reported, citing Anadolu.

It is worth noting that Israel is not a member of the ICC, an international body established in 2002 to address crimes against humanity and genocide.

In the midst of these developments, President Erdogan is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently added a stop in Turkey to his Middle East diplomacy tour.

A total of 9,425 individuals have lost their lives in Israeli offensives in Gaza since October 7, CNN reported on Saturday citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah. An additional 24,000 people have been injured, according to the ministry's data, which originates from sources within the Hamas-controlled enclave.

The report from the ministry reveals that nearly 73 per cent of the casualties belong to vulnerable groups, including children, women, and the elderly.

The latest figures indicate a stark increase in the death toll, with 270 more deaths reported on Saturday compared to the previous day, while the number of injured has risen by about 1,000.

The Israeli military continues to maintain a blockade and launch airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border terrorist attack initiated by Hamas on October 7.

Despite calls for a ceasefire from Hamas, humanitarian organisations, and a substantial portion of the global community, Israel's government has firmly rejected such appeals. They have committed to eliminating Hamas following the brutal attack last month, which claimed the lives of over 1,400 Israelis, the majority of whom were civilians, CNN reported.

