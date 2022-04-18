Turkey steps up offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Turkish defense ministry announced early morning that the country has launched a new ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in a video posted on the ministry's website said that the Turkish jets and artillery struck targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK, and commando troops, supported by helicopters and drones. He also said that after the offensive they crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters.

According to the defense minister, the jets successfully struck shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, and headquarters belonging to the PKK.

As per Arab News, the group maintains bases in northern Iraq and has used the territory for attacks on Turkey. Over the past decades, Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border aerial and ground operations against the PKK.

"Our operation is continuing successfully, as planned. The targets that were set for the first phase have been achieved," Akar said. "We are determined to save our noble nation from the terror misfortune that has plagued our country for 40 years," he said adding, "Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized."

There was no immediate statement from the Kurdish militant group. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union, began an insurgency in Turkey's majority Kurdish southeast region in 1984, reported Arab News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor