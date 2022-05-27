Turkey's missions in Iran recruit Afghans to partake in hostilities on Kiev's side

Turkey's foreign missions in Iran are recruiting Afghans living there to fight alongside Kyiv in combat, Sputnik reported a diplomatic source as saying on Friday.

"According to information, Turkish foreign missions in Iran, at the direction of Ankara, are recruiting Afghan citizens in Iran to participate in hostilities on the side of the Kyiv regime," said the source.

Those who are recruited are assisted in leaving for Turkey and to Ukraine after that, added the source. Essential documents are also drawn up.

( With inputs from ANI )

