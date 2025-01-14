Turkish intelligence chief discusses Gaza ceasefire with Hamas officials

Ankara, Jan 14 Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin held talks with Hamas' political bureau officials regarding ongoing efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Turkey's semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

Kalin held phone talks with Hamas representatives, reviewing the progress and current status of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire negotiations, Xinhua news agency reprted quoting Anadolu.

Both parties reportedly agreed on the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Qatar's Doha have made progress toward a ceasefire agreement, Palestinian and Israeli officials confirmed on Monday.

Hamas delivered a "positive" response to a draft of the Gaza ceasefire agreement offered by mediators in the Qatari capital Doha, a senior Hamas official said.

An official familiar with the negotiation process in Doha, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "Hamas did not express any objection to the draft, hoping that a ceasefire will be reached as soon as possible to end the suffering of the Palestinian people in the coastal enclave."

"Currently, we are waiting for the final Israeli response," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar confirmed that "progress" had been made in the talks held in Qatar, and Israel "is working hard to reach a deal."

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas resumed in Qatar on January 3, according to Hamas, days after Egypt hosted delegations from the movement and Israel with the aim of reaching a truce agreement in Gaza.

Over the past months, the efforts by mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the US have failed to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas since the first truce, which lasted a week between November and December 2023.

Hamas militants stormed southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 others as hostages. Of these, 98 remain in captivity in Gaza, with at least a third believed to have died.

Israel's military campaign in response has caused widespread devastation in Gaza. Hamas-run health authorities reported on Monday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 46,584 people in Gaza.

