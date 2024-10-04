Turkish NGOs to send 1,300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Istanbul, Oct 4 Nine Turkish NGOs will send 1,300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Lebanon to support its people amid ongoing attacks by Israel.

The supplies will be transported to Lebanon in 80 containers by an aid vessel during the first phase of the aid process, which is expected to occur within a week, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Hurriyet Daily.

In a press conference, representatives of the NGOs announced that they had begun procuring emergency aid supplies months in advance due to the possibility of Israel extending the conflict in Gaza to Lebanon.

"With this humanitarian aid ship, we aim to deliver a variety of humanitarian supplies to those in need in Lebanon, including food packages, canned goods, mattresses, blankets, hygiene products, baby diapers, underwear, mats, and tents," said Kemal Ozdal on Thursday, head of the Sadakatasi Charity Association.

According to a report released by Lebanese authorities on Wednesday, the total number of displaced persons in Lebanon due to Israeli airstrikes has increased to nearly 1.2 million.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad reported on Thursday that a total of 1,974 people have been killed, including 127 children and 261 women, and 9,384 others wounded in Lebanon since the onset of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict in October last year.

Israel has recently intensified its airstrikes on Beirut and its suburbs, targeting Hezbollah officials and facilities. At the same time, it has launched what it describes as a "limited" ground military operation into Lebanon.

The clashes between Israel and Hezbollah intensified on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began launching rockets in Israel in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. This prompted retaliatory Israeli artillery fire and airstrikes in southeastern Lebanon.

