Turkish Parliament starts new term hours after deadly blast outside govt building in Ankara

Ankara [Turkey], October 1 : The Turkish Parliament reconvened for a new term hours after a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the ministry building in Ankara, leaving two policemen injured, Al Jazeera reported.

Hours after the attack on the interior ministry, the Turkish parliament convened after a nearly three-month break.

The session was opened by the speaker of the parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, who delivered an opening speech, according to Al Jazeera.

Speaking on the suicide blast earlier on Sunday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said two attackers were behind the explosions in front of the ministry building.

He said that one of the terrorists blew himself up while the other was “neutralised." The attack came at a time when the Turkish authorities have been conducting operations against ISIL (ISIS) members, according to Al Jazeera.

In a post shared on X, Yerlikaya stated, "At around 09.30, 2 terrorists who came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs, carried out a bomb attack."

He added, "One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralized. During the fire, 2 of our police officers were slightly injured. I wish a speedy recovery to our heroes. Our fight will continue relentlessly until the last terrorist is neutralised."

Authorities in Ankara have issued a public warning or advisory, asking them to be alert to suspicious bags and packages that are "detonating in a controlled manner".

Following the bombing in the city, the Ankara Security Directorate urged the public not to panic.

Meanwhile, Turkish Interior Minister Yerlikaya said police officers wounded in the attack had not suffered life-threatening injuries, Al Jazeera reported.

The minister posted on X, “The treatment of our heroic police officers Alim Reis Demirel and Erkan Karatas… continues. Fortunately, they are not in life-threatening condition. I wish our heroes a speedy recovery.”

According to Turkish minister for Justice, Yilmaz Tunc, "the treacherous attack" is the subject of a legal inquiry by the chief public prosecutor's office in Ankara.

“Under the coordination of the Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor assigned to the incident, the investigation will continue in a comprehensive manner in all aspects,” Tunc said in a post on X.

Denouncing the incident, the minister wished the injured police officers a swift recovery.

