Turkish President says contracted Omicron variant of coronavirus
By ANI | Published: February 5, 2022 06:58 PM2022-02-05T18:58:29+5:302022-02-05T19:05:08+5:30
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced that he contracted the Omicron strain of coronavirus.
"Today, the result of our COVID-19 test, which I had with my wife after mild symptoms, came back positive. Thankfully, we have a mild illness, which we learned to be the Omicron variant," Erdogan said on Twitter,
The Turkish President further said that he will continue working from home.
( With inputs from ANI )
