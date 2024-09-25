Turkish President skips mention of Kashmir at UNGA for first time since 2019

United Nations, Sep 25 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not mention Kashmir in his annual address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the first time in years, breaking from a tradition he has maintained since 2019.

This marked a significant departure from his usual stance, where he has consistently raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after India abrogated Article 370 and removed the special status of the region.

His comments were seen as unwarranted interference in India's internal matters, and New Delhi repeatedly dismissed them as such.

Since 2019, Erdogan has used his UNGA platform to criticise India's policy in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that peace, prosperity, and stability were lacking in the Valley.

This year, however, speaking at the UNGA in New York on Tuesday, Erdogan focused primarily on the Israel-Gaza conflict, sharply criticising the UN for what he described as turning the Palestinian territory into the "world's largest cemetery."

His decision to avoid mentioning Kashmir was notable, though the reasons were not clear.

India's global standing might have influenced Erdogan's choice. Erdogan's softened stance on Kashmir could be a diplomatic move to foster better relations with India.

In 2019, shortly after India's decision to revoke Article 370, Erdogan had stated at the UNGA, "In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, not through clashes."

He claimed that millions in the region were "virtually under blockade" and in need of international attention.

The following year, in 2020, Erdogan again emphasised the Kashmir issue, stating that the Kashmir "conflict" is still a "burning issue," adding that the steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir "further complicated the problem."

He had also called for a resolution through dialogue within the framework of UN resolutions.

India responded sharply to Erdogan's comments over the years, with its representatives at the UN, including T.S. Tirumurti, the then Permanent Representative to the UN, urging Turkey to respect the sovereignty of other nations and to reflect on its own policies instead of interfering in India's internal matters.

Erdogan has openly been cultivating closer ties with Pakistan.

Erdogan has since been openly cosying up with Pakistan. While addressing a joint session of the Pakistani Parliament during his February 2020 visit to Pakistan, Erdogan again pledged to continue his support for Islamabad's stance on Kashmir.

Despite continuing to raise concerns about Kashmir from 2021 to 2023 and his anti-India stance, Erdogan's rhetoric at the UNGA this year was devoid of any mention of the region, perhaps signalling a shift in Turkey's priorities on the international stage and reflecting India's growing influence as a global power.

