Turkish, Ukranian FMs meet on upcoming Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Ankara, May 15 Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Turkey's city of Antalya before the upcoming Russia-Ukraine peace talks scheduled in Istanbul.

According to a report by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, Fidan told Sybiha on Wednesday that Turkey is ready to provide all kinds of support, including holding talks, to help achieve peace.

After the meeting, Sybiha wrote on the social media platform X that he and Fidan thoroughly discussed ways to advance a "meaningful peace process".

"I reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace, our immediate and unconditional readiness for a full and durable ceasefire, as well as our offer of the highest-level direct meeting between Ukraine and Russia," he wrote.

The meeting also covered preparations for a planned visit to Turkey by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Last Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. That same day, Ukrainian President Zelensky said he would be prepared to meet with Putin in Istanbul.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Russian delegation would address political and technical issues at the upcoming talks, and the topics on the agenda will guide the selection of the delegation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan spoke on Monday to discuss Kremlin leader Putin's proposal to hold direct Russian-Ukrainian talks this week in Turkey, Reuters reported, citing the Russian Ministry.

"The heads of the two Ministries discussed issues linked with the initiative by Russian Federation President V.V. Putin about beginning direct talks on a Ukrainian settlement on May 15 in Istanbul," the Ministry said in a statement.

A Turkish diplomatic source earlier said the two Ministers had spoken, but gave no further details.

Putin issued the proposal at the weekend after European leaders met in Kyiv and urged Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire in its war in Ukraine by Monday or face new sanctions.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump offered to join the prospective Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey.

