Turkish Warship Docks in Karachi Amid India-Pakistan Tensions Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a war-like situation, India is identifying countries it considers allies and those standing against it. Concerns are growing over nations that might support Pakistan directly if conflict arises. A Pakistani minister has claimed that India may attack Pakistan at any moment, sparking fears, particularly in Karachi and Lahore. Amid rising tensions, India recently sent aid to Turkey after a devastating earthquake. However, in a move raising eyebrows, Turkey has now deployed a navy warship to Pakistan's Karachi port.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Turkey reportedly sent military supplies to Pakistan via a military aircraft. Now, a Turkish Navy warship—TCG BUYUKADA, equipped with anti-submarine technology—has docked in Karachi. The Pakistan Navy expressed satisfaction, stating that the Turkish ship will foster maritime cooperation between the two countries. Turkey has consistently supported Pakistan diplomatically and militarily.

#BREAKING: TURKISH NAVAL SHIP TCG BÜYÜKADA VISITS KARACHI: Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA, an Ada-Class ASW Corvette, arrived at Karachi Port on a goodwill visit today amid rising tensions between India & Pakistan



via—DGPR (Pak Navy) pic.twitter.com/jLKNlur4rb — Prakhar Dixit (@thewittynoise) May 4, 2025

Reports suggest that Turkish and Pakistani navies will soon conduct joint naval exercises. This move comes as tensions between India and Pakistan have surged following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. With Turkey now openly supporting Pakistan, diplomatic relations between India and Turkey are expected to strain further.

According to sources, Turkey is the second-largest supplier of military arms to Pakistan and has been assisting Pakistan in upgrading its F-16 fleet, drones, warships and anti-tank missile systems.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has also echoed the sentiments of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Previously, Malaysia had criticised India over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, India had reduced palm oil imports from Malaysia, impacting its economy. Although Malaysia had remained relatively silent on Kashmir in recent years, it has now resumed vocal support for Pakistan, particularly demanding a fair investigation into the Pahalgam attack.