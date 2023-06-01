TVS Motor hikes prices of EV scooter by Rs 17,000 - Rs 22,000

Chennai, June 1 Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd has hiked the price of its electric two-wheeler between Rs 17,000 - Rs 22,000 depending on the variant.

The price hike on its electric two-wheeler iQube is effective from Thursday (June 1) following the revision in the central government's FAME II subsidy scheme.

The company said it will offer a loyalty benefit programme for the customers of iQube who had made bookings till May 20 for a limited period to ease the cost burden post the revision in FAME II subsidy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor