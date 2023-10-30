TVS Motor logs Rs 536.55 crore PAT

Chennai, Oct 30 Two- and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company Ltd on Monday said it closed the second quarter of FY24 with higher net profit.

In a regulatory filing, the company said for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, it had logged an operational revenue of Rs 8,144.61 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 7,219.18 crore) and a net profit of Rs 536.55 crore (Rs 407.47 crore).

During the quarter under review, the company had sold 10,74,378 units (10,27,437 units).

The company’s cumulative electric scooter sales surpassed two lakh units. During the quarter under review, the company sold 0.58 lakh units as against 0.16 lakh units during quarter ended September 2022.

