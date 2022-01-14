TVS Motor moped domestic sales down, exports up

Chennai, Jan 14 India's only moped maker TVS Motor Company Ltd sold 33,395 mopeds last month in India, said Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

According to SIAM, the two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor last month had sold 33,395 mopeds, down from 59,923 units sold in December 2020.

For the period April-December 2021, TVS Motor had sold 363,868 mopeds in India, down from 462,107 units sold during the same period the previous year.

The company, however, logged growth in moped exports during April-December 2021 shipping out 8,464 units up from 6,539 units registered during the previous year corresponding period.

