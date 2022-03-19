Two Chinese fighter jets, helicopter enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Hours after Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait, two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets and a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine helicopter entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday.

The Ministry of National Defense informed that Taiwan's Air Force jets issued radio warnings telling the Chinese aircraft to turn back immediately, reported Taiwan News.

The military also said it deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the People's Liberation Army Air Force jets and helicopter.

The aircraft was spotted during the day in the southwest sector of the ADIZ off the coast of Taiwan's main island, the Liberty Times reported.

Because there was no land close to the area where the helicopter appeared, speculation was that it had taken off from a Chinese navy vessel, reported Taiwan News.

China's Shandong carrier earlier sailed past the island of Kinmen before heading north through the Taiwan Strait.

The United States guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson was shadowing the Chinese ship, while vessels from Taiwan's Navy were also present in the area, according to the report.

