Two couples found dead in Florida's plane crash

Florida [US], April 7 : After the Florida plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, two couples from the US Indiana were found dead, according to Fox59, a local news website.

The flight was occupied by four people, William Lumpkin, 64, and Patricia Lumpkin, 68, both from Fishers, were killed, as were Rick Beaver, 60, and Bethe Beaver, 57, both from Noblesville.

After the plane crash, several witnesses observed that and called 911.

On Wednesday night, the police discovered the bodies of two men and found the other dead passengers shortly before noon Thursday.

Divers discovered the plane's wreckage at a depth of about 23 feet. Family members have been notified, reported Fox59.

Captain Andy Leisenring from the police department stated that the four had flown from St. Petersburg and arrived in Venice at around 5 pm Wednesday. They had dinner with some friends at a restaurant and then departed.

William Lumpkin was the pilot, investigators said; Patricia Lumpkin worked as a realtor. Bethe Beaver co-owned Indiana Elite Cheer and Tumbling and Rick Beaver was president of Beaver Construction Management, according to their LinkedIn pages.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA, National Transportation Safety Board, Venice Fire Rescue and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The NTSB said it will weigh several factors when looking into the crash.

"Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, maintenance records and the pilot's medical records. NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation," the NTSAB said.

The agency said investigations into fatal crashes typically take between 12 and 24 months to complete, Fox59 reported.

