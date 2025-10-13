Two dead after plane crashes near Texas airfield

Texas [US], October 13 : Two people died after a plane crashed near an airfield in Texas and collided with an 18-wheeler before bursting into flames on Sunday, the New York Post reported.

The two victims have not been identified so far, and it remains unclear if any others nearby were injured, NYP further mentioned.

Citing local officials, it noted that the plane crashed and collided with an 18-wheeler and multiple trailers before bursting into flames on Sunday afternoon.

It further reported that thick plumes of smoke rose from the wreckage, visible from miles away.

Referring to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the New York Post mentioned that the horrific crash took place in Tarrant County near Hicks Airfield, which sits between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport.

