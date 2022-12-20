Two dead in US city shooting

Washington, Dec 20 Two people died after a shooting in Des Moines, capital of the US state of Iowa, police said.

Des Moines police tweeted that the shooting occurred at the 2600 block of 53rd Street on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Danielle Remily and her 20-year-old daughter, Emma Parker.

First responders reportedly found the victims with gunshot injuries dead in a home.

The 22-year-old suspected gunman had a previous relationship with Parker, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The man forced his way into the home, shot the victims and ran away, the police said.

Officers found the suspect at the park, which is about a block away from the crime scene.

He suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of Monday night.

A motive for the shooting is unclear and the police said there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.

