Two die of drug overdose in Australian capital

Canberra, Aug 30 A public health warning has been issued after two people died of drug overdoses in Australia's capital city in 24 hours.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Friday issued a health alert after two fatal drug overdoses occurred in Canberra on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said a woman died in Canberra's central business district on Thursday morning followed by a second death in the evening.

Authorities did not identify which drugs were involved in the deaths -- or whether the incidents were related to each other but urged drug users to be as safe as possible.

"If you use illicit drugs, or you know people who do, please spread the word," ACT Policing said in a statement posted on social media.

The ACT in October 2023 became the first Australian jurisdiction to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of illicit drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Andrew Barr, the chief minister of the ACT, described Thursday's deaths as tragic but said the territory's drug laws, which prioritise a focus on harm minimisation, were working as intended.

"Prohibition -- trying to stop people from taking drugs -- has never worked anywhere in the world, so I don't think that approach is going to be suitable here," he said on Friday.

"The approach that we have adopted provides more support to people who have an addiction and who would need that help."

Under the laws, anyone caught with a small quantity of illicit drugs receives a fine or a referral to an education or information session rather than criminal charges.

ACT Policing, a subsidiary of the Australian Federal Police, expressed opposition to the laws when they were first brought before the territory's parliament but promised to help implement the changes.

