Two killed, 21 injured in knife attack at hospital in China

Beijing, May 7 (IANS/DPA) Two persons were killed while 21 others were injured in a knife attack at a hospital in China.

The police in Zhenxiong County in Yunnan province said on Tuesday that a man from a local village carried out the attack with a knife shortly before noon (local time).

No further information was available on the possible motive behind the attack or the identities of the victims.

China's state news agency Xinhua had previously reported 10 victims without specifying the number of deceased and wounded persons.

Videos circulated on the Chinese social media platform Weibo showed the arrest of the suspected perpetrator.

Other pictures from the scene showed injured victims on the ground.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor