Turkey: Knife Attack Leaves 2 Dead, 7 Wounded

Istanbul, July 25: Two people were killed and seven others were injured when an assailant targeted those around them in Turkey's eastern Bingol province, local officials announced. According to a statement from the governorate, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. local time in the Bahcelievler neighbourhood on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said the assailant attacked around him with a knife.In a separate statement, the provincial police department said the attacker was under the influence of substance abuse and was detained and put into custody.The police added that a comprehensive investigation has been launched into the incident.

