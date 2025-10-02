Two more people die due to dengue in Bangladesh, death toll in 2025 crosses 200

Dhaka, Oct 2 Two more people have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in the country in 2025 to 202.

During the same period, 396 more patients were admitted to hospital with the viral fever, increasing the total number of cases in Bangladesh in 2025 to 48,228, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

The DGHS said that the new fatalities were reported in Chattogram Division and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). As per the latest data, the new dengue cases have been reported in

Chattogram Division (96), Dhaka Division (90), Barishal Division (87), Dhaka South City Corporation (56), Dhaka North City Corporation (52) and Rajshahi Division (15). Presently, 2,344 patients were receiving treatment at hospitals in Bangladesh.

A total of 575 people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024. The DGHS said that 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries were reported in Bangladesh during the same period. As many as 1,705 people died due to dengue in 2023, making it the the deadliest year on record.

On September 22, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) unveiled its Dengue dashboard, a data-driven monitoring tool made to transform how city authorities monitor and respond to outbreaks. The dashboard, developed through the DNCC Innovation Lab and support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will provide concrete steps for timely interventions while raising awareness among people regarding prevention of dengue, the UNB reported.

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said, "The Dengue Watch dashboard is more than a tool. It is a step toward transforming DNCC into a digitally driven, transparent, and accountable institution.

UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh Stefan Liller reiterated UNDP's support to innovation in urban health management. He stated, "For UNDP, it has been a privilege to support the innovation efforts of DNCC. The Innovation Lab established in 2025 by DNCC and UNDP is striving to become a hub for smart, scalable, and citizen-centered urban solutions. The Dengue Watch Dashboard is one of its latest outcomes, and it shows what is possible when local leadership, data, and innovation come together."

The tool was showcased during the keynote session, followed by a panel discussion with stakeholders from DGHS and other partners. Representatives from the health ministry, city corporations, development partners, and start-ups attended the event.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to human beings through the bite of infected mosquitoes. There is no specific treatment for dengue, however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

