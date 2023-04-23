Two motorcyclists shot dead by police in Pakistan's Multan

Punjab [Pakistan], April 23 : Two motorcyclists were shot and killed by police in Pakistan's Multan after they disobeyed their orders to stop, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Early on Sunday morning, the incident took place at Multan's Shah Rukun Alam Colony.

According to people with knowledge of the development, police officers ordered motorbike riders to stop, but they disobeyed the order. Two people died and several were injured when the policeman opened fire on them after developing suspicion, ARY News reported.

The bodies and those injured were moved to a nearby hospital soon after the incident took place.

The police left the crime scene after the event. Usman, a ninth-grade student, and Samiullah, a 19-year-old, have been named as the deceased, ARY News reported.

A complaint regarding the incident has been registered. An investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor