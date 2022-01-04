Two pilots killed in Tunisian helicopter crash: Military

A military helicopter crashed in northern Tunisia on Monday afternoon, killing both pilots, the African country's Defense Ministry said.

"The accident resulted in the death of the pilot, Capt. Al-Bashir Al-Saeedani, and his assistant, Capt. Wathiq Nasr," a statement read.

The ministry said the helicopter went down in the northernmost Bizerte province during a routine mission. It extended condolences to the bereaved families. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor