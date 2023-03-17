Two police officers killed on duty in Canada
Ottawa, March 17 Two police officers were shot and killed in Edmonton, Canada, while responding to a domestic dispute call, local media reported.
According to CTV News, on Thursday morning, the two patrol members responded to a family dispute in an apartment building in Edmonton, reports Xinhua news agency.
Upon arrival, they went inside the building, approached the suite, and were shot by a male subject.
The two members, Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, were rushed to hospital and they were both declared deceased, CTV News said.
A male suspect was also dead from what investigators believed was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
