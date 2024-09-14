Two policemen killed in blast in Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 14 Two policemen were killed and two others injured when a bomb went off in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Saturday, police said.

A police van was passing by Boston Road area of Kuchlak district of the province when it came under attack, critically injuring four policemen.

Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in the district, according to hospital sources, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police were the target of the explosion, and 8-10 kg of explosive material was used in the roadside bomb.

Following the explosion, law enforcement forces and rescue teams reached the site, and the forces cordoned off the area to initiate an investigation.

No militant group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack.

