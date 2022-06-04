Two Reuters journalists injured, driver killed in Ukraine: Reports

Two Reuters journalists were injured and a driver was killed on Friday in eastern Ukraine, according to media reports.

"Two Reuters journalists injured, driver killed near Sievierodonetsk. Reuters reported that photographer Alexander Ermochenko and cameraman Pavel Klimov had sustained minor injuries after the vehicle they were in came under fire while en route to Sievierodonetsk," The Kyiv Independent said in a Tweet on Saturday.

"They were traveling in a car provided by Russian proxies on a Russian-controlled road. The news agency said it couldn't establish the identity of the driver who had been assigned by the Russian proxies for the reporting trip," The Kyiv Independent said.

On Monday, French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed in eastern Ukraine.

"Journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. On board a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape the Russian bombs, he was fatally shot," Macron tweeted Monday.

Thousands of people have died since Russia's operations in Ukraine began 100 days ago. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces currently occupy 20 per cent of Ukraine in an address on Thursday.

Zelenskyy said that 50 embassies have resumed operations in Kyiv, Ukraine, and termed it a testament to their faith in the country's victory.

He on Thursday said that this is important news not just practically, but also symbolically. "Every new embassy that returns to our capital is a testament to our faith in our victory," Zelensky said, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Poland, would resume its operation in Kyiv from May 17.

Russia started its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. This large-scale operation has reportedly resulted in a humanitarian crisis, leading to crippling sanctions from Western countries targeting Moscow's high-profile individuals and companies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor