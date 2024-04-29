Two Russian journalists detained on 'extremism' charges, linked to Navalny group

Moscow [Russia], April 29 : Two Russian journalists, Konstantin Gabov and Sergey Karelin, were detained on charges of "extremism," with authorities accusing them of affiliations with a group associated with the late Russian opposition figure, Alexey Navalny, CNN reported.

Gabov and Karelin are alleged to have contributed to Navalny's influential YouTube channel, "NavalnyLIVE," known for its exposes on Kremlin corruption, drawing millions of viewers.

Russian authorities have branded Navalny and his organisations as "extremist," resulting in the imprisonment of his associates and the exile of many others, as reported by CNN.

According to Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Gabov's involvement purportedly extends to the production of visual content for the YouTube channel. Gabov, identified as a producer for Reuters news agency, faces detention until June 27.

Karelin, apprehended in Russia's Murmansk region, stands accused of "participation in an extremist organisation." He has a background in journalism, having previously worked for outlets like the Associated Press (AP) and Deutsche Welle (DW), before the latter was banned in Russia in 2022.

Photographs from a Murmansk court depict Karelin, who holds dual Russian-Israeli citizenship, seated in a glass enclosure during his hearing.

The detention of Gabov and Karelin reflects a broader crackdown on journalists and Kremlin critics in Russia. President Vladimir Putin's administration has intensified efforts to suppress dissent, particularly following the invasion of Ukraine.

Sergey Mingazov, a journalist for Forbes, was recently placed under house arrest for allegedly disseminating false information about the Russian military.

Navalny, once Putin's primary political rival, died in custody while serving a lengthy sentence on extremism charges. His family and supporters have accused the Kremlin of complicity in his death, an assertion vehemently denied by Russian authorities, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor