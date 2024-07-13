Two TTP terrorists arrested in Karachi

Islamabad, July 13 Two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists have been arrested in an operation in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said.

They were wanted by police for their involvement in funding terrorist activities, the CTD said in a statement.

The terrorists arrested on Friday were in contact with the TTP leadership and were operating through social media to collect funds for the terror outfit, Xinhua news agency reported.

The terrorists had recently come back to Karachi after funding a terrorist incident and collecting funds for their next mission.

Police also recovered funds and arms from the terrorists.

