Quetta [Balochistan], September 25 : Amid ongoing enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, two young men, Akhtar Shah and Sahaj Mengal, were forcibly abducted from their homes by Pakistan's armed forces in the Killi Pandrani area, The Balochistan Post reported.

On September 23, a large number of Pakistani forces surrounded Killi Pandrani and conducted raids on homes.

During this operation, they detained the two young men, blindfolded them, and forcibly placed them into their vehicles. As of now, there is no information regarding their whereabouts, and district authorities have yet to state the incident.

We are deeply concerned about the enforced disappearance of two students, Musa s/o Khaliqdad and Sameer s/o Majeed. On September 22, both were forcibly by the Pakistan army at Dasht Doro, military checkpoint while traveling from Gwadar to Kapkapar. We urge Pakistani authorities… pic.twitter.com/Xb830AdRUD— Paank (@paank_bnm) September 24, 2024

Earlier, two other youths, Musa son of Khaliqdad and Sameer son of Majeed, also forcibly disappeared.

On September 22, they were abducted by the Pakistan Security Forces at the Dasht Doro military checkpoint while travelling from Gwadar to Kapkapar.

"We are deeply concerned about the enforced disappearance of two students, Musa s/o Khaliqdad and Sameer s/o Majeed. On September 22, both were forcibly by the Pakistan army at Dasht Doro, a military checkpoint while travelling from Gwadar to Kapkapar. We urge Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose their whereabouts and ensure their safe return," Pank ( Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department) said on X.

According to statistics from The Balochistan Post, 37 people forcibly disappeared across Balochistan in August alone, while 9 individuals remain missing, and 6 bodies were recovered. Despite years of protests, rallies, and growing international awareness, the Pakistani administration has continuously turned a blind eye to the cries for justice in Balochistan.

Pakistan has a long history of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, particularly targeting human rights defenders and minority activists critical of the government and military, as well as individuals suspected of involvement with the opposition. The military's unchecked power, combined with a complicit government, has created an environment of fear and repression.

The persistence of enforced disappearances in Bangladesh remains a critical human rights concern, with substantial evidence indicating widespread and systematic abuses by Pakistani security forces. The people of Balochistan are urgently calling for international attention and intervention to address these grave human rights violations.

The rising incidence of enforced disappearances not only violates fundamental human rights but also underscores the brutal tactics employed by the Pakistan Army to silence the Baloch people's demands for dignity and justice.

