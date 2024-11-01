Typhoon Kong-rey strikes Taiwan: Two dead, 500 injured as storm causes widespread damage

Taipei [Taiwan], November 1 : Typhoon Kong-rey, one of the most powerful storms to hit Taiwan in decades, made landfall yesterday, resulting in significant destruction, widespread evacuations, and the tragic death of a woman.

As of Friday morning, strong winds and heavy rain from the storm had caused two deaths, injured 515 people and left four others unaccounted for, reportef Central News agency Taiwan quoting the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC).

A 56-year-old female foreign national died from her injuries after the small truck she was in was struck by a falling tree on Provincial Highway 14A, close to Nantou's Ren'ai Township early Thursday.

The second death was reported at 8 p.m. in Taipei on Thursday after a 48-year-old man was killed by a utility pole. The man was reportedly hit by the pole, which was brought down by a falling tree, while he walked around the capital's Neihu District.

Contact with four Indigenous hunters who went hunting by a stream in Nantou County has not yet been established, CNA reported.

The CEOC said it attempted to deploy a helicopter early Friday, but the weather prevented takeoff. Two search and rescue firefighters and a Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency official were instead dispatched to locate the hunters.

By Friday morning, 11,588 people had been evacuated and 134 emergency shelters had been set up in 13 municipalities, with 2,620 people taking shelter, the CEOC said.

The Ministry of National Defence said that it had mobilized to support regional recovery from Typhoon Kong-rey, working closely with local authorities to remove fallen trees, clear debris, and swiftly restore normalcy for affected residents.

The CEOC said that around 21,000 households are still without water and service would be fully restored before noon on Saturday. In addition, more than 843,000 households experienced power outages, with more than 119,000 still waiting for power to be restored.

108 cases of flooding had been reported across the nation, with 23 still unresolved. Ten public roads were also still closed due to obstruction, the center said.

In light of the storm, several domestic and international flights were cancelled, ferry services were suspended, and classes in mountainous areas were cancelled for a second consecutive day. Rescue operations are ongoing, as authorities work to mitigate the impact of Kong-rey.

