Typhoon Krathon results in USD 12 million agricultural losses in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], October 6 : Typhoon Krathon in Taiwan has resulted in significant agricultural losses, totaling NT$387 million (USD 12 million) as of Sunday, the Central Emergency Operation Center stated, the Taiwan News reported.

The Ministry of Agriculture said that Pingtung County accounted for 62 per cent of the USD 12 million in agricultural losses. while Kaohsiung City accounted for 23 per cent of the damage. The storm damaged key crops, including bananas, guavas, jujubes, papayas, lotus roots, and wax apples.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs further reported that flooding subsided in 604 Taiwan areas. It also said that power outages impacted 4,35,634 households and that authorities have restored electricity to nearly all, with only 1,106 households in Kaohsiung still awaiting reconnection.

Notably, a total of 6,08,073 households in Taiwan lost water supply due to the typhoon, though water supply has since been restored to every affected home.

Regarding road closures, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said a mudslide partially blocked Provincial Highway 2A in New Taipei's Jinshan District. Roadwork is expected to be completed by Monday morning. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense said 1,487 troops and 148 vehicles were assisted by municipalities, such as New Taipei, Keelung, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung, to carry out road clearance tasks in disaster areas Sunday morning, according to Taiwan News.

In the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon, the Ministry of Health and Welfare reported that 256 individuals remain sheltered in temporary accommodations across three counties as of Sunday. The affected residents, displaced by the storm, are currently housed in shelters in Keelung, Taitung, and Pingtung.

Typhoon Krathon slammed into Taiwan's major port city of Kaohsiung on Thursday, bringing torrential rains and fierce winds in the island's southern regions. The powerful storm made a landfall on Thursday, Al Jazeera had reported.

