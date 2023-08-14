Typhoon Lan likely to approach Western, Central Japan on August 15

Tokyo [Japan], August 14 : A strong typhoon, moving toward the Kii Peninsula in western Japan on the Pacific coast, is expected to make landfall Tuesday, with alerts issued for heavy rain and some railways and flights set to be canceled during the annual Bon summer holidays, Kyodo News Agency quoted weather agency as saying.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, Typhoon Lan was located at 300 kilometers south-southwest of Hachijo Island, part of the Izu island chain, roughly 100 km south of Tokyo, and moving northwest. It has an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals and there are winds of up to 198 km per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

With heavy downpours expected from western to eastern Japan through Wednesday, the weather agency warned residents to stay vigilant over mudslide disasters and overflowing rivers.

Moreover, according to Kyodo News Agency, Central Japan Railway Co. said Sunday all of its Tokaido Shinkansen services between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations will be suspended on Tuesday, while trains between Tokyo and Nagoya stations will be significantly reduced.

West Japan Railway Co. said it may cancel its Sanyo Shinkansen services between Shin-Osaka and Okayama stations on Tuesday.

Anticipated precipitation of 400 to 600 millimeters is forecasted over the span of 24 hours beginning from 6 p.m. on Monday in the Tokai region. Similarly, the Kinki region is likely to experience rainfall ranging from 300 to 400 mm.

As Tokyo gears up for its summer events, the influx of holidaymakers returning is underway. Some individuals have chosen to conclude their Bon holidays earlier than initially scheduled.

This summer break marks the first instance of widespread travel since COVID-19 was reclassified to a status akin to seasonal flu, prompting many to embark on vacations after an extended period of caution and restrictions,Kyodo News Agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor