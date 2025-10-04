Typhoon Matmo approaches towards China, emergency responses activated

Guangzhou, Oct 4 The southern Chinese provinces of Guangdong and Hainan on Saturday upgraded their emergency typhoon responses as Typhoon Matmo, the 21st named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, approaches.

The Guangdong flood control headquarters upgraded its emergency typhoon response to Level II, the second-highest level, from Level IV at 9 a.m., as heavy rains and strong winds are expected in the next 48 hours.

At 9 a.m., Typhoon Matmo was located about 670 kilometres southeast of Xuwen County in Guangdong Province, packing winds of up to 33 meters per second at its centre, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

Matmo, which has strengthened to typhoon level, was moving northwestward at a speed of roughly 25 kilometres per hour while still increasing in intensity.

Matmo is expected to make landfall as a typhoon or severe typhoon on Sunday morning along the coast -- in an area ranging from Dianbai in Guangdong to Wanning in Hainan.

Fishing boats in affected sea locations off Guangdong have been ordered to return to ports for shelter, while affected coastal cities have been urged to implement prevention measures in bracing for potential waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.

Local authorities in Guangdong have been instructed to enhance forecasts, issue timely warnings, implement emergency response measures, and relocate residents living in vulnerable areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, in Hainan, the provincial committee for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief upgraded their emergency typhoon response for vessels and marine operations in affected sea areas to Level III from a Level-IV emergency response at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Haikou, the provincial capital of Hainan, plans to suspend classes (including tutoring institutions), work activities, public transportation, and park and business operations from Saturday afternoon to Sunday, according to the Haikou committee for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief.

Also, Haikou Meilan International Airport is scheduled to cancel all inbound and outbound flights starting from 11 p.m. on Saturday.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor