Typhoon Nanmadol weakens to low-pressure system after hitting Japan

Tokyo, Sep 20 Typhoon Nanmadol became an extratropical cyclone on Tuesday after it travelled across the Japanese archipelago to the Pacific, which left at least two people dead and 115 others injured.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the large and powerful typhoon, the 14th of this year, transitioned into an extratropical low-pressure system after moving across the northeastern Tohoku region.

The JMA continued to warn of violent winds, high tides and mudslides across western to northern Japan, reports Xinhua news agency.

The storm was moving with an atmospheric pressure of 985 hectopascals early Tuesday but was still packing maximum winds of 126 km per hour.

Localizsed downpours of more than 50 mm per hour are still possible through late Tuesday afternoon in eastern and northern Japan, weather officials said.

Rainfall could reach up to 120 mm in the 24 hours through Wednesday morning in central and eastern Japan, including Tokyo, and 100 mm in the northeast.

Nanmadol, the season's 14th typhoon, deemed one of the most powerful on record, unleashed unprecedented winds and intense rainfall when it reached the Kyushu region on Sunday.

At least two people were killed on Monday when the storm slammed Kyushu, including a man found in a car that had been submerged in Miyazaki prefecture.

A total of 115 people were injured amid the extreme weather, according to local authorities.

Over 350,000 homes were still without power early Tuesday, according to Kyushu Electric Power Company.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has delayed a visit to New York, where he is due to give speech at the UN General Assembly, until Tuesday, to monitor the impact of the storm.

