Typhoon Yagi hits Southeast Asia causing floods, destruction in Vietnam, Thailand

Hanoi [Vietnam], September 13 : Typhoon Yagi, recognised as Asia's most powerful storm of the year, has caused destruction across southern China and Southeast Asia over the past week, causing multiple deaths.

The storm has been characterised by its intense rainfall and formidable winds, leading to substantial loss of life and extensive damage, CNN reported.

The typhoon first made landfall in the Philippines, where it claimed the lives of over a dozen people. After striking the Philippines, Yagi continued its westward journey, impacting southern China before affecting parts of Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.

Almost a week after it initially hit, many regions in northern Vietnam and northern Thailand are still underwater. The relentless flooding has caused widespread disruption, and communities are facing severe challenges as they attempt to cope with the aftermath.

The combination of severe flooding and the approaching threat of landslides is worsening the crisis in these affected areas, reported CNN.

In Vietnam, the government's disaster agency reported on Thursday that the death toll has climbed to at least 226 due to the storm's impact, including the landslides and flash floods it triggered. The destruction has been extensive, with significant damage to infrastructure and factories reported across the country. The storm's severity has left many communities struggling to rebuild and recover.

A dramatic video captured by a car's dashcam earlier this week illustrated the storm's power, showing a steel bridge collapsing over the swollen Red River in Vietnam's Phu Tho province. The collapse plunged vehicles into the fast-moving waters below, highlighting the storm's devastating effects on infrastructure.

Thailand has not been spared, with its northern province of Chiang Rai experiencing severe flooding. Homes and riverside villages have been submerged, complicating rescue operations and efforts to provide relief, CNN stated in its report.

Since mid-August, at least 33 people in Thailand have died due to rain-related incidents, with nine fatalities reported this week alone, as per local government sources cited by Reuters.

Experts have long warned that rising ocean temperatures are leading to more intense and destructive storms. While developed nations have historically contributed more to climate change, it is the developing nations and small island states that are facing the most severe impacts. The ongoing crisis underscores the urgent need for global climate action and support for the most affected regions.

