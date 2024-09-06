Typhoon Yagi Live Tracker Map on Windy: Asia's Strongest Storm in 2024 Lands in China; Check Real-Time Status

Asia's most powerful storm of the year, Super Typhoon Yagi, made landfall along the coast of China in Hainan province on Friday. The cyclonic storm brought heavy rains with winds traveling 234 km per hour, which led to the closure of schools, and several flights to and from China has been cancelled on the second day. Yagi is now the world's second-most powerful Typhoon in 2024 with Category 5 Atlantic hurricane Beryl.

Visuals From Hainan As Typhoon Yagi Lands in China

🌪️ #BreakingNews: Super Typhoon Yagi slams into Wenchang, Hainan at 4:20pm! 💨 Winds exceeding 17th level (62 m/s) and central pressure at a staggering 915 hPa. #YAGI#TyphoonYagipic.twitter.com/vMB4wMbfUf — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) September 6, 2024

After moving over the warm seas in the east of the Philippines and following a similar path to Typhoon Rammasun, Typhoon Yagi made landfall in China as a Category Four typhoon. The storm brought winds strong enough to overturn vehicles, uproot trees, and severely damage roads, bridges, and buildings.

At least 13 people were killed in the northern Philippines earlier this week. According to international media reports, Yagi hit the city of Wenchang on Hainan island. The cyclonic storm changed weather patterns in Hong Kong, Macau, Hainan, and Guangdong, due to which government authorities declared a holiday for schools, colleges and other public transport, including International Airports in Vietnam. Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airpot is also slated to close on Saturday as the storm approaches.

Schools and the stock market were ordered closer in Hong Kong state as precautionary measures. The Hong Kong Airport Authority reported that operations had largely returned to normal after 50 flights were cancelled on Thursday. The city of over 7 million people lowered its typhoon warning by a notch after midday, anticipating that winds would weaken as Yagi moved away, allowing businesses to reopen.

Typhoon Yagi Live Tracker

To stay alert, one can track Super Typhoon Yagi live through Windy.com. Windy will show the exact live location of the cyclonic storms in real-time via satellite technology. Windy shows that the cyclone takes a route and makes landfall along the Jinshan City coast in China.