UAE: Abu Dhabi Judiciary publishes 49,000 court rulings online in 2 years

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 11 : The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) published more than 49,000 court rulings on its website between 2021 and 2022.

The move aims to raise the level of legal awareness among society members, confirm the integrity and transparency of legal principles issued by courts, and enhance the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the rule of law index in relevant international reports.

Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, said that the publication of judgements issued by the Abu Dhabi Courts and making them available through the electronic portal follows the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which aims to consolidate a world-leading judicial system.

In detail, the figures for judicial rulings showed the publication of 49,032 judicial rulings, including 24,639 in 2021 and 24,393 in 2022.

The published rulings were distributed during the two years according to the degrees of litigation as follows: 31,251 judgements from the courts of first instance, 14,433 judgements from the courts of Appeal, and 3,348 judgements from the court of cassation.

The total number of published judgements, according to their classification based on the types of courts, reached 23,889 in labour cases, 19,752 from the commercial court, and 5,391 in civil cases.

Counsellor Al-Abri also pointed out that the publication of judicial rulings on the website enhances the effectiveness and sustainability of judicial processes and raises the level of self-censorship in writing rulings. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor