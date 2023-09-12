UAE: Ahmad bin Hasher Al Maktoum visits Sharjah Sports Club

Sharjah [UAE], September 12 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Ahmad bin Hasher Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Shooting Federation, visited the Individual Games Department at the Sharjah Sports Club and held an extensive meeting with the Individual Games Department in the presence of Engineer Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Al Hajri, Board Member, Head of Individual Games, and members of the board of directors.

The individual games meeting, held with the UAE Shooting Federation, discussed several topics related to the shooting game, including coordination of future programmes and local and foreign participation of distinguished players who belong to Sharjah Sports Club.

Sheikh Ahmad bin Hasher Al Maktoum toured the club facilities and the shooting hall, where he met with the game players and technical staff. He spoke to them about the necessity of good preparation and continuous training before entering competitions and coordinating efforts between the Federation and the Club to translate the leadership’s vision into achieving first place in international fora.

Engineer Sulaiman Al Hajri welcomed the visit of Sheikh Ahmad to the Sharjah Club, pointing out that the visit is extremely important and it enhances cooperation and coordination between all parties to reach the ultimate goal, which is seeing the UAE flag raised high in all fora.

Al Hajri explained that the visit is a great moral motivation for the club players as they meet the champion of the UAE and the country’s only Olympic achiever. Al Hajri added that the visit is also a message to the new generations to follow suit and continue the march to put the name of the Emirates again on the list of honour.

Al Hajri pointed out that the club's strategy is to communicate with all the UAE federations for individual games, to unify the efforts and programmes proposed by the federations so that the final result would be distinguished Emirati players and strong teams that best represent the country.

The visit was attended by Hassan Al Shehhi, Vice President of the UAE Shooting Federation; Hind Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the UAE Shooting Federation; Talal Hindi, Executive Director of the UAE Shooting Federation; Abdul Rahman Al Melehi, Game Supervisor; Abdul Rahman Huwair, Administrator of the shooting game; and Ali Hassan, Executive Director of the Individual Games Department. (ANI/WAM)

