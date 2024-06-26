UAE: Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation ceremony of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences

Dubai [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chancellor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, today attended the graduation ceremony of MBRU at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024 honoured 153 graduates across 24 programmes offered by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, the College of Medicine, the College of Nursing and Midwifery, and the Deanship of Graduate Medical Education.

The 2024 graduating class consisted of nearly 40 percent young Emiratis and graduates from 27 different nationalities, highlighting MBRU's dedication to Dubai Health's broader vision of advancing health for humanity. This demonstrates MBRU's role as an emerging hub for aspiring healthcare professionals from both the UAE and around the globe.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said, As part of Dubai Health, the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences continues to play a key role in fostering the next generation of innovative medical professionals in Dubai, who are equipped to enhance the quality of healthcare services in the city and adapt to future challenges. This mission aligns perfectly with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a global hub for healthcare and education."

He conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the Class of 2024 for their achievements and extended his best wishes for their success as they embark on a journey to advance health for humanity.

In her welcome address, Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of MBRU Council and Dubai Health Board Member, said, "We dedicate this honourable achievement to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose visionary leadership in enhancing healthcare for the people of the UAE serves as a profound inspiration and has laid the groundwork for our academic journey toward achieving the highest standards in advancing health for humanity."

She added, "MBRU was founded under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed eight years ago, underscoring his unwavering commitment to the healthcare sector. His wisdom and generosity have led to the establishment of a globally connected university, founded on a vision to create an innovative, integrated healthcare education and research system that benefits the UAE and beyond."

Addressing the gathering, Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation, emphasised the importance of courage as the graduates embark on their careers as doctors, nurses, and dentists. He highlighted that every interaction, diagnosis, and decision has the potential to significantly impact lives.

Belhoul also noted the critical role the graduates now play in a field that can transform lives, emphasising that it is during times of uncertainty that their courage will be most essential.

Drawing from his experience at the Dubai Future Foundation, he acknowledged that uncertainty and the unknown are inherent to the concept of the future. While the future remains unpredictable, he stressed that together, and with the right tools, they can navigate and make the most of the unknown.

Amer Sharif, President of MBRU and CEO of Dubai Health, said, "It is with great pride that we celebrate the achievements of MBRU's graduating Class of 2024. These exceptional graduates are poised to assume leading roles and responsibilities, not only within the UAE but also on an international scale. As students studying within Dubai Health's integrated academic health system, we are proud that our core values have been instilled throughout their studies that will see them endeavour to always put the patient first in their forthcoming professional careers."

Meznah Ali Rasheed, the graduation commencement speaker and a future physician, said, "My colleagues and I have chosen to prioritise the well-being of others. Within the walls of hospitals, we have witnessed the fragility of life and the resilience of the human spirit. Above all, we have learned what it truly means to be a doctor. My fellow graduates, the world awaits us. We are ready. We are prepared. We are the future."

MBRU, which leads the learning and discovery missions of Dubai Health, applies a scholarly-driven ethos aimed at advancing the healthcare field and improving patient care. (ANI/WAM)

