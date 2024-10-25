UAE aid ship carrying 2,000 tonnes of relief arrives at Beirut Port to support Lebanese people

Beirut [Lebanon], October 25 (ANI/WAM): On October 25, a UAE aid ship carrying 2,000 tonnes of urgent relief to the Lebanese people arrived at Beirut Port, as part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign which was launched at the beginning of October.

The ship is part of the UAE's continuous humanitarian support to Lebanon during the ongoing crisis, following the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the guidance of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

In this regard, Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, said, "The latest aid dispatched demonstrates the UAE's solidarity with the Lebanese people during the current challenging conditions. The ship carried 1,000 tonnes of food supplies and 1,000 tonnes of relief and shelter equipment, with the total amount of aid dispatched to date reaching 2,610 tonnes."

He added, "These extensive efforts to enhance the urgent humanitarian response reflect the keenness of the UAE's wise leadership, embodying the country's long-standing and fraternal values of cooperation and solidarity with the Lebanese people."

Notably, as part of the UAE's support to the people of Lebanon during the ongoing circumstances, and following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country launched the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign on 4th October.

The UAE has dispatched a total of 14 aircraft, some in partnership with organisations including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The campaign has also collected 1,300 tonnes of relief supplies; with donations from 24 Emirati organisations, and with the participation of thousands of volunteers compromising citizens and residents, which reflects the UAE's commitment to humanitarian solidarity and collaboration. (ANI/WAM)

