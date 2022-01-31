UAE Air Defense intercepts ballistic missile launched by Houthis

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) air defense systems have intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement from Yemen, the UAE Defense Ministry informs.

The ministry said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday that the "air defense had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country."

The UAE defense ministry specified that there were no casualties.

"The attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas," the ministry said.

This was the third Houthi attack against the UAE since the start of January. Last Monday, the UAE air defense intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis, the remains of the missiles fell in the Abu Dhabi area. Earlier in January, several Houthi drones targeted the UAE capital including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, killing three people and injuring six others.

The Houthi rebels say their attacks are a response to the UAE's involvement in hostilities against the movement in Yemen. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

