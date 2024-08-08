UAE Ambassador explores strengthening technological cooperation with Colombia

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 8 (ANI/WAM): In an effort to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Colombia, Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, held a meeting with Yesenia Olaya Requene, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Colombia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several topics to further advance collaboration in the fields of technology, AI, digitisation, and smart applications.

Al Shamsi highlighted the launch of the "UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI)," which aims to achieve the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071.

The strategy also aims to enhance government performance across all levels, utilise a comprehensive smart digital system to overcome challenges, and provide efficient solutions, ensuring the UAE is first in the domain of AI investments in various sectors and creating a new vital market of high economic value.

The meeting also focused on joint projects between the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation in Colombia and Emirati companies.

Furthermore, the two sides affirmed the importance of this cooperation in reinforcing the use of modern technology and AI in various vital areas such as trade, the economy, and cybersecurity.

The meeting demonstrates both countries keenness to collaborate within areas of technology and innovation, which serve to enhance sustainable development and economic prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

