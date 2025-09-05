UAE Ambassador hosts dialogue with IIT Delhi student innovators

New Delhi [India], September 5 : UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, hosted an exclusive session with 40 students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at the UAE Embassy in New Delhi, an official statement noted.

As per the statement, the dialogue is a key component of the UAE Embassy's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in education, knowledge, innovation, and talent development. The session aimed to position the UAE as a leading partner for India's next generation of student entrepreneurs and researchers, highlighting the UAE's focus on tech-driven growth and cutting-edge academic collaboration.

During the candid discussion, the Ambassador and students explored educational pathways, with a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as a broader conversation on the future of the UAE-India partnership. Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, the Managing Director of FITT, participated in the occasion as the Guest of Honour and moderator of the session.

"Today's dialogue with these outstanding student innovators from IIT Delhi highlights the role of education as the true bridge between our nations," said Ambassador Alshaali.

"By fostering creativity, research, and knowledge exchange, we are laying the foundation for a future where technology and learning drive prosperity. The UAE is committed to supporting young Indian talent, providing pathways, and building lasting educational partnerships that will benefit both countries," he said.

"This interactive session offered FITT's innovators and incubatees a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the UAE Ambassador. The exposure to the UAE's dynamic innovation and education ecosystem serves as a strong motivator and underscores the importance of the UAE-India partnership in fostering global opportunities," said Dr. Agarwal.

The statement underscored how the dialogue highlighted the deepening educational partnership between IIT Delhi and the UAE, marked by the recent establishment of IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus, the institute's first overseas branch. This milestone reflects a shared commitment to expanding academic and research cooperation, with a strong emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Within this framework, IIT Delhi's FITT serves as a vital bridge, nurturing student-led ventures and connecting them to opportunities in the UAE's growing start-up and knowledge economy. Together, these initiatives create a powerful platform to link education, research, and enterprise between the two nations, the statement noted.

