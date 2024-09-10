UAE Ambassador meets King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Thimphu [Bhutan], September 10 (ANI/WAM): Dr Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, met with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Alshaali conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Bhutan.

For his part, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Wangchuck also commended the close and deep-rooted relations between the two countries, and their collaborations across several sectors, emphasising the numerous opportunities and potential for further advancement across various fields.

For his part, Alshaali affirmed that the relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bhutan are continuously developing, highlighting the numerous opportunities and potential for further growth and advancement.

The two sides discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations across various fields and reviewed several regional issues of mutual interest.

In this context, Alshaali met with Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan, Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan, Tandy Wangchuk, President of Bhutan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the main team of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project, to explore ways of enhancing trade and investment relations between the UAE and Bhutan, including partnership on GMC. (ANI/WAM)

