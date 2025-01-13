UAE, Azerbaijani Presidents discuss bilateral relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 13 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is on a working visit to the UAE to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

He expressed his pleasure in hosting the Azerbaijani President and thanked him for accepting the invitation to attend ADSW.

He also congratulated him on Azerbaijan's successful hosting of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and the significant outcomes achieved during the event. His Highness noted that His Excellency President Aliyev's leadership and global trust in Azerbaijan played a key role in the success of the conference.

Recognising the importance of collective action, His Highness further emphasised the UAE's commitment to working with Azerbaijan and other nations to address global challenges.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and His Excellency President Aliyev discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation, including in the fields of economy, investment, development, renewable energy, climate action, and other vital sectors that align with the shared interests of both countries. These efforts aim to foster sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples.

The discussions also explored key themes of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, highlighting its pivotal role in raising global awareness of sustainability challenges and opportunities.

His Highness underscored the extensive collaboration between the two nations in renewable energy, noting joint projects in wind and solar energy involving Masdar and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The two leaders also exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest. His Highness reiterated the UAE's keenness to expand cooperation with countries in the Caucasus region, particularly Azerbaijan, with a focus on development-related initiatives.

His Excellency President Aliyev thanked His Highness for the invitation to take part in ADSW and for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan's dedication to deepening its growing ties with the UAE across diverse sectors.

His Excellency also commended the UAE's impactful efforts in fostering cooperation and collective action to address shared global challenges, particularly climate change.

The meeting was attended by Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and a number of officials.

The President of Azerbaijan arrived in the UAE earlier today and was received upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by the UAE President.

Also present to welcome him were Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor