UAE, Benin hold roundtable on trade, investment cooperation

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Embassy in Cotonou, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Benin, convened a roundtable discussion titled "A Winning Bet: Cooperation in Investment and Trade between the UAE and the Republic of Benin". Both sides discussed investment opportunities to reinforce bilateral ties between the two nations.

The event was inaugurated by Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, and Amour-Marie Ako, Assistant Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Benin, with a large participation of representatives from various ministries and government entities, the business community, and companies, as well as the attendance of officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy, alongside 120 Emirati companies.

The two sides addressed ways of advancing investment and trade ties, featuring presentations on key investment opportunities. In this context, they examined the current state and future potential for bilateral cooperation to stimulate further investment and economic growth. (ANI/WAM)

